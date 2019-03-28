Officials considering new sports for 2024 Olympics

Officials considering new sports for 2024 Olympics
IOC considering new Olympic sports.
By Ashleigh Ausburn | March 28, 2019 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 6:22 AM

(WMC) - The executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is backing a recommendation to bring new sports to the 2024 Olympics taking place in Paris, France.

The sports up for consideration include, break-dancing, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

IOC President, Thomas Bach says the move could “offer the opportunity to connect with the young generation.”

The proposal will now be presented before the IOC session.

A final decision will be made after the end of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.