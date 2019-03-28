Olympic gold medalist speaks at the University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An Olympic gold medalist spent her day in Memphis, sharing her story and inspiring young girls.
Hundreds of women packed the University of Memphis’ University Center for the Junior League’s fourth annual Women’s Summit.
The event aims at encouraging, inspiring and empowering women.
“I’ve been blessed to have not only a talent in gymnastics, but an ability to share a lot about my Olympic journey, but also my journey in life and to help plant those seeds that are worth growing in people’s lives,” said Dominique Dawes, Olympic gold medalist.
Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes uses her story to inspire others.
The three-time Olympian says being thrust into the spotlight at an early age taught her a lot about life, both on and off the mat.
“People remember, I think, watching me in three different Olympic games and I have this stoic strong look on my face and I was rock solid many of times, not all the time. And yet, they never got to know who I was as a person and so that’s what I love sharing about,” said Dawes.
She's now a wife, mother and businesswoman. Dawes says she wants to teach women not how to succeed in life, but how to fail.
"We're always comparing ourselves to other people and that's how you can fail in life as well," said Dawes.
A perfectionist at heart, Dawes says striving for a perfect ten has often hindered her in life.
She's now encouraging other women to learn to let go, go with the flow and enjoy the sweet moments life has to offer.
“Life is not a problem to be fixed or something to be solved but to really enjoy those little moments in life and to laugh and to let go and let God put your life where you need to be,” said Dawes.
