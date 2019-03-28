$1,500 proposed pay raise filed for Mississippi teachers

JACKSON, MS (AP) - Leaders in the Mississippi Legislature have agreed to give teachers a $1,500 pay raise in the budget year beginning July 1.
House and Senate negotiators filed a conference report late Wednesday to Senate Bill 2770 agreeing to the pay raise.
The election-year deal clears away one of the main obstacles to concluding the 2019 session. Lawmakers are likely to take up the measure in the House and Senate Thursday.
The measure will be rolled into regular paychecks and continue in future years.
A $1,500 pay raise will cost the state budget more than $75 million according to figures previously provided. Lawmakers could increase spending of state revenue next year by $200 million this year’s original budget.
