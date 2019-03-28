Tennessee Vols prepared for NCAA Sweet 16 game against Purdue

LOUISVILLE, KY (WMC) - The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team will take the court in the NCAA tournament Thursday night.
It has been five years since the Vols advanced to the Sweet 16.
Earlier the Volunteers spent the day practicing and preparing for the match up against number 3 seed Purdue.
In the locker room Thursday, the team focused on last week's close game against Iowa and shared what they learned about getting the job done.
“You have to play a full 40 minutes,” said Jordan Bowden. “You can't just play no 38 minutes, you have to play a full 40. Everyone is going to give it their best.”
There are some interesting connections between some of the players on Purdue and Tennessee.
Nojel Eastern and Evan Boudreaux with Purdue know Tennessee's Admiral Schofield from their high school days.
It should be a fun but tough match-up. The winner will advance to the Elite 8.
Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. on TBS.
