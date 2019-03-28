TN Education Commissioner talks vouchers, TN Ready and school turnaround efforts on visit to Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tennessee’s new Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn was in Memphis on Thursday for a tour of the Achievement School District.
Her visit comes as massive changes could be underway for education in the state, ranging from a controversial voucher proposal pushed by Governor Bill Lee, to an overhaul of the Achievement School District, and potential changes to TN Ready testing.
“Everyone is focused on student achievement. Certainly lots of people have ideas about the best pathway to get there,” said Schwinn Thursday.
Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn didn’t expand too much about her boss, Governor Bill Lee’s plans for an Education Savings Account system that would use taxpayer dollars to let parents put their children in private schools.
The governor’s proposal advanced with a committee vote Wednesday in Nashville, despite being criticized from the get-go by public school advocates including the SCS board, who voted unanimously Tuesday on a resolution to formally oppose vouchers.
“Certainly should our elected officials pass any laws, we’ll absolutely enact them,” Schwinn said.
Schwinn met with leaders at Georgian Hills Achievement Elementary on her visit to Memphis. The school is part of the state-run Achievement School District created in 2012 for the lowest-performing schools in Tennessee. The commissioner said she wants to clarify what it takes for a school to enter and exit the ASD.
“We have some work to do the next several months, so that we have a plan in place, a tight plan,” she said.
New ASD superintendent Sharon Griffin is also pushing for a more clear performance framework and better trained teachers.
“Our primary focus is on making sure that our teachers, our leaders receive the appropriate support so they can be the best and have the skill sets to address all children,” Griffin said Thursday.
Schwinn said TN Ready testing is on track to proceed next month despite the state not being able to complete verification tests this spring.
Technical issues plagued students statewide in 2018, leading to calls for the resignation of then-education commissioner Candace McQueen.
Schwinn told WMC Action News 5 this year the state will be able to watch students taking tests in nearly real time to better isolate issues.
The state is also looking for a new vendor for 2020 and could go back to paper and pencil.
“One of the things we are going to be thinking about is, do we give our vendor a full year before we do online testing,” Schwinn said, " Do we take a year and do full paper testing?"
The testing window for TN Ready opens in mid-April, according to TN Department of Education records.
As for Lee’s voucher proposal, it will be heard in the Government Operations Committee on April 1.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.