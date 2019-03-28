TVA planning to remove coal ash from Allen Fossil Plant

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Tennessee Valley Authority could soon dig up pits of coal ash and move it away from Memphis.
The utility released a new report laying out strategies to deal with the $2.5 million cubic yards of waste currently located near the Allen Fossil Plant. TVA says leaving the ask where it is is not an option.
Monitoring wells have shown levels of arsenic getting into some ground water but not the aquifer.
Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, filed a resolution Wednesday for the expedited removal of the coal ash before any potential breach.
“Clean water is one of our most precious resources in West Tennessee,” said Kelsey. “We should be doing everything we can to ensure that it remains safe and clean for future generations. Action must be taken to ensure that arsenic and other toxic compounds found in the coal ash landfill sites are not leaking into our water supply. It is essential that the coal ash containment ponds at the plant be emptied and closed as quickly as possible in the interest of public health.”
Allen Fossil Plant is one of the 10 most polluted coal ash landfill sites in the nation, according to Kelsey’s office.
TVA is waiting on a federal review and state investigation before deciding where the coal ash could be taken.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.