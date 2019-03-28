TVA planning to remove coal ash from Allen Fossil Plant

“Clean water is one of our most precious resources in West Tennessee,” said Kelsey. “We should be doing everything we can to ensure that it remains safe and clean for future generations. Action must be taken to ensure that arsenic and other toxic compounds found in the coal ash landfill sites are not leaking into our water supply. It is essential that the coal ash containment ponds at the plant be emptied and closed as quickly as possible in the interest of public health.”