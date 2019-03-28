Violent riot inside Tennessee jail caught on camera

CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WMC/NBC) - Five inmates and two corrections officers were injured in a riot at a Tennessee jail.
The massive brawl happened Monday night at the Cheatham County Jail and was captured on camera.
The sheriff says the riot was between inmates with a long-standing dispute housed in neighboring dorms. He blames the unrest, in part, on overcrowding at the jail.
There are 116 beds in the 32-year-old facility, but it currently houses 192 inmates.
The sheriff says six inmates are being charged with instigating the riot.
