Violent riot inside Tennessee jail caught on camera

7 injured in Tennessee jail riot
March 28, 2019 at 7:11 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 7:11 AM

CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WMC/NBC) - Five inmates and two corrections officers were injured in a riot at a Tennessee jail.

The massive brawl happened Monday night at the Cheatham County Jail and was captured on camera.

The sheriff says the riot was between inmates with a long-standing dispute housed in neighboring dorms. He blames the unrest, in part, on overcrowding at the jail.

There are 116 beds in the 32-year-old facility, but it currently houses 192 inmates.

The sheriff says six inmates are being charged with instigating the riot.

