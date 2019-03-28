Warmer end to the week

Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. It will be breezy with a south wind at 5-15 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will be windy with gusts between 10-20 mph. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but most areas will stay dry.
SATURDAY: Rain and a few storms likely on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. Most of the rain should move out by late Saturday night. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Lows Saturday night will be in the 40s.
SUNDAY: Clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy and mainly dry Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 Monday and mid 60s to near 70 Tuesday and Wednesday.
