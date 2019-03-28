Whitehaven community holds vigil to remember 11-year-old hit, killed by car

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Standing in the spot where his daughter was hit and killed a day earlier, Ra’Kayla Blount’s father Ray was embraced by loving arms.
Emotions flowed Wednesday night as family and friends honored the life of the 11-year-old who was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon and died shortly after.
"Her father was a good man, he loved her, she loved him, everywhere you saw him, you saw her,” said family member Donna Morgan.
Ray, a single dad, was waiting to pick up Ra'Kayla and witnessed the accident.
"For him to see her get hit like that, it's going to take a while for him to say, ‘I'm OK,’ you know,” said Ra’Kayla’s grandmother Danness Blount.
Ra’Kayla was crossing Millbranch Road near Winfield Road on Tuesday around 3:40 p.m. when she was hit by 22-year-old Keara Williams.
The 22-year-old expectant mom stopped to help the child and even called the police.
"I have no ill will,” Blount said. “The lady stayed, she was in tears when the law came, that lets you know it wasn't intentional."
“I thought I’d have my turn at death before my granddaughter," Blount said. "I never thought I’d lose her. Tomorrow’s never promised.”
Candles spelled out Ra’Kayla’s name at the vigil, while teddy bears and stuffed animals were placed next to pictures of the Havenview Middle schooler.
“She was a child, so happy every time you saw her, she was smiling, you know, and we’re going to miss her dearly, we really are,” Blount said.
“I just want to say thanks for everybody showing up, showing love for Ray and the family at this time of need and time of tragedy,” Morgan said.
The little girl who loved cheerleading, dancing, and being with her father was remembered by many in Memphis on Wednesday night.
"Fly high Kayla, fly high, you’re in good hands, baby.”
A fundraiser has been set up on Facebook to help the family pay for funeral expenses.
