Wiseacre files permit to build downtown brewery
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 28, 2019 at 6:20 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 6:20 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Wiseacre Brewing Company is moving forward with plans to open a brewery in downtown Memphis.

According to the Memphis Business Journal, the company recently filed a $7 million building permit for construction on the new Wiseacre Brewing facility and taproom.

Currently, Wiseacre has its taproom and operations on Broad Avenue. In November, the company announced plans to expand its operations with a large-scale brewery at the intersection on B.B. King and Vance.

Wiseacre said they’ve reached capacity at their original location and need the expansion to keep up with demand.

Brothers Davin and Kellan Bartosch founded Wiseacre in 2013 with backing from fellow Memphian Frank Smith. In the six years its been open, the brewery has become the largest craft brew producer in Tennessee.

