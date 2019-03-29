Adjustments made ahead of TNReady testing

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - TNReady testing will start for Tennessee students in a matter of weeks, and after years of very public missteps the stakes have never been higher, at least according to the leader of a statewide superintendent’s group.
The state’s education commissioner said the department has made adjustments in anticipation of the April test. We’ve also been informed she likely will be meeting with superintendents next month in Nashville to discuss testing in future years.
“I have been encouraged by the signs we have seen related to paper test production and shipping,” said Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn.
Schwinn is staying positive about upcoming TN Ready testing. Although she's new to the job in Tennessee, Schwinn is quite familiar with last year's massive technical issues.
Those issues derailed online testing in multiple districts and according to school leaders left some students in tears. Lawmakers even called for the resignation of her predecessor Candice McQueen.
“We have in the last 6 weeks made some pretty significant adjustments and improvements with the vendor,” Schwinn said. “We now have the capacity to see in real time what's happening with the online assessment. We are able to measure that in much smaller increments so that we can see things in three and five second intervals as opposed to hour intervals.”
According to the state, this year students in grades 5-8 will take only the science assessment online. The rest of the tests for students in grades 2-8 will be by paper and pencil, and those materials are in districts now. High school students will test online, and there is no paper backup for those tests.
“There has been a lot of trust that’s been lost because of the state assessment failures over the last three years,” said Dale Lynch, Executive Director of Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents.
Lynch says it will be up to Governor Bill Lee’s administration and Schwinn to fix years of miscues.
“Local school districts and communities have invested millions and millions in online infrastructure and we should be able to get online testing right,” Lynch said.
A performance audit out in December of last year laid much of the blame for 2018′s problems on vendor Questar. It included this sentence aimed at the Tennessee Department of Education:
The state is seeking a new vendor for 2020, and Schwinn says they may not rush an online test.
“Do we take a year and do full paper testing because we know best practice across the field is to have an entire year to set up any kind of infrastructure,” Schwinn said. “So those are the decisions we will be thinking about.”
Lynch says there is no desire within school districts to go back to full paper and pencil testing, although some lawmakers have called for it.
The testing window opens for most districts in mid-April.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.