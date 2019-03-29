Breakdown: Why we may not have seen the last frost yet

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Spring! It is finally here in the Mid-South. With it comes warmer temperatures, more sunshine and spring allergies. Those with a green thumb might start to plan to plant their spring garden. Even with the warm up the last freeze can still take place in the region.
In this episode of the breakdown, we will explain when the average last freeze takes place in the region and what plants might be best to plant early and those that should wait a few more weeks.
The last spring freeze has taken place as early as February 12 in Memphis, and that took place back in 1878. The latest last spring freeze took place in April the 25; in fact, that took place in 1910.
On average, around March 19 is the last freeze to take place in Memphis. Due to this, those planting armature gardeners should consider cold-hardy plants that can handle a few frosts that could occur by the end of the frost season.
Salad staple lettuce will not germinate in soil that’s 80-degree temperature or higher. That means spring is the best time to plant the leafy plant that can be ready to pick in two months.
The most popular garden vegetable in America is the tropical tomatoes but they need to be inside and then moved outside after the last frost of the season.
Just like tomatoes, eggplants cannot survive a frost, so its best to get them going after the last frost of the season.
Other plants require planting at various times of the year, its best to check with your local horticulturist on when the best time to plant a garden might be, and may your bounty be a plenty as we move into the heart of spring.
SPRING FROST DATES
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.