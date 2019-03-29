Collierville couple returns home safely from Viking cruise ship

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - A Mid-South couple is safe at home after a terrifying ordeal aboard a Viking cruise ship.
The ship issued a mayday call Saturday, off the coast of Norway after engine problems occurred during a storm.
Through the night and into Sunday, rescuers airlifted nearly 500 passengers to shore by helicopter.
Two of those passengers were David and Dalia Williams.
The couple shared video they shot of 30 foot high seas from their room.
“All of a sudden the whole room goes up to about 30,40 degrees and everything... the furniture started flying around,” said David.
They were one week into a two-week cruise, celebrating their wedding anniversary off the coast of Norway.
Saturday, the seas were extremely rough, knocking out power to an engine and hundreds of passengers on board had to sit, wait and worry.
"Scariest moment of my entire life. I probably never been that scared ever and I don't want to be that scared," said Dalia.
They were finally rescued by helicopter Sunday, more than 17 hours after the emergency was declared on board.
“I’m not a hand glider, bungee jumping kind of guy. Probably my worst nightmare was walking out to that deck and looking up and seeing that helicopter way up in the sky,” said David.
Both of them praised the Viking crew for their calmness and professionalism throughout the emergency.
Viking refunded their money and offered them a free future cruise but Dalia is done with cruises for now.
"Not yet. You just go home and hug everybody," said Dalia.
The Williams are thankful to be safe and back in their Collierville home after a helicopter rescue at sea.
