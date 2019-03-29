Woman detained in Cordova animal neglect investigation

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department and Animal Services responded to a scene described as an “animal hording situation” Thursday night.
WMC5 has been told more than 100 animals are involved at a residence in the 700 block of Cairn Creek Drive near Timber Creek Drive in Cordova.
MPD said one woman has been detained in the animal neglect investigation and may face charges.
“We got a complaint a possible animal cruelty we got one person detained right now we have detectives on the scene we have an active investigation and at this point we will do what’s necessary to see if charges are warranted," said MPD Lieutenant Colonel Eddie Bass.
We’re also told at least 25 cats have been removed from the home. Neighbors say you could smell the urine when you walked by the house.
This rescue puts Memphis Animal Service’s shelters over capacity. If you’re able to adopt an animal and free up space, visit their website.
