Driver in crash that killed Memphis police lieutenant due in court
Lt. Myron Fair died March 21, 2019 in a crash with a suspected drunk driver. (Source: Memphis Police Department)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 29, 2019 at 5:13 AM CDT - Updated March 29 at 5:13 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The man accused of driving drunk and killing an off-duty Memphis police lieutenant is due in court Friday.

Marquell Griffin, 50 faces a slew of charges connected to the wreck that killed Lt. Myron Fair, a longtime Memphis police officer.

Marquell Griffin (Source: MPD)
Investigators say Griffin crashed into Fair’s vehicle from behind on Austin Peay Highway near Yale Road. Fair was on his way home after his shift.

Griffin is charged with DUI, reckless driving, aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and possession of a controlled substance. It’s his fourth DUI in about 20 years.

Griffin’s bond was set at $400,000 during his initial court appearance last week.

