Driver in crash that killed Memphis police lieutenant due in court

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The man accused of driving drunk and killing an off-duty Memphis police lieutenant is due in court Friday.
Marquell Griffin, 50 faces a slew of charges connected to the wreck that killed Lt. Myron Fair, a longtime Memphis police officer.
Investigators say Griffin crashed into Fair’s vehicle from behind on Austin Peay Highway near Yale Road. Fair was on his way home after his shift.
Griffin is charged with DUI, reckless driving, aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and possession of a controlled substance. It’s his fourth DUI in about 20 years.
Griffin’s bond was set at $400,000 during his initial court appearance last week.
