Driver’s license stations across the Magnolia State closed due to personnel shortages

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Countless driver’s license stations across the Magnolia State are closed because of personnel shortages. It’s leading to longer lines and even angrier customers.
“People shouldn’t have to take a full day off of their entire lives just to get a renewed license.”
Stacy Underwood checked her son out of school for what they thought would be a quick trip to the DMV.
“He is going to miss the entire day. He is going to have to have make up work to do. All of our best guessing about the best location and time of day, all of that is out of the window! It is a long wait no matter where we go.”
Three hours later, they were still waiting.
“It is a sad day for all Mississippians when a simple service that we all have to go through takes an entire day out of your life.”
When it comes to driver’s license stations closing their doors because of staff shortages, Underwood says there is no reason for it.
“There are people willing to work I believe that people want these jobs! If i had the answers I would write the right letters and vote for the right person or whatever it took. This is just unfair to everyone in there.”
“I went up here and they told me it is a three hour wait. I went and got something to eat and I’m still waiting. I’m about to see what the line looks like now!”
Jeramy Grayer says he couldn’t believe the wait has gotten so bad.
“Hopefully everything will get better and we can move forward. I know it takes time, but it shouldn’t take this long. Jackson, we gotta do better. That’s it!”
The Department of Public Safety says the agency will soon get additional funding to hopefully, resolve these issues.
