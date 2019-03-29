5 Great Things: Cardinals visit Le Bonheur, Germantown named best in TN

Several of our favorite good news stories made this a great week in the Mid-South. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 29, 2019 at 4:29 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 4:29 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The month of March is coming to a close, with Great Things Happening and more on the horizon. Here's a look back at 5 from this week.

Cardinals visit patients at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

The St. Louis Cardinals visited with patients and signed autographs at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, before taking the field at Autozone Park for an Exhibition Game against the Memphis Redbirds.

Mid-South native competing for a chance to sing on Broadway in New York City

University of Memphis student, Riley Thad Young, is a finalist in the "Be More Chill" karaoke contest and needs your vote to win the chance to sing at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City.

Oxford coffee shop donates proceeds to help orphaned teen

In Oxford, Mississippi proceeds from 750 customers at Cups Coffee Shop went to D.C. Cummings, a teenager who lost his mother and father.

Mizzou students volunteer in Memphis for spring break

University of Missouri students are spending their spring break volunteering across Shelby County at places like Le Bonheur and Youth Villages.

Germantown named best place to live in Tennessee

Three Mid-South cities were rated the best places to live in Tennessee. Data website HomeSnacks named Germantown the best city. Collierville was fourth, while Bartlett was ninth on the list.

