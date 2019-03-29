5 Great Things: Cardinals visit Le Bonheur, Germantown named best in TN

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The month of March is coming to a close, with Great Things Happening and more on the horizon. Here's a look back at 5 from this week.
The St. Louis Cardinals visited with patients and signed autographs at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, before taking the field at Autozone Park for an Exhibition Game against the Memphis Redbirds.
University of Memphis student, Riley Thad Young, is a finalist in the "Be More Chill" karaoke contest and needs your vote to win the chance to sing at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City.
In Oxford, Mississippi proceeds from 750 customers at Cups Coffee Shop went to D.C. Cummings, a teenager who lost his mother and father.
University of Missouri students are spending their spring break volunteering across Shelby County at places like Le Bonheur and Youth Villages.
Three Mid-South cities were rated the best places to live in Tennessee. Data website HomeSnacks named Germantown the best city. Collierville was fourth, while Bartlett was ninth on the list.
