Memphis Black Restaurant Week brings in $450K

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The results are in from the fourth annual Memphis Black Restaurant Week.
This year, 13 restaurants participated, including six newcomers that have been open less then one year.
MBRW brought in $450,000 in sales and created 50 jobs.
According to founder Cynthia Daniels, MBRW aims to counter economic disparity with fun and interactive solutions that engage, excite and ignite a deeper understanding and love of Memphis food culture while encouraging agency in the future of the city.
Memphis Black Restaurant Week will be held again next year, March 8-14.
