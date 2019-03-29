Memphis offering free swim camp this summer

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - For the second year, the City of Memphis is offering free summer camps to children.
This year, the Parks Department is doing something a little different – offering an all-day swim camp.
There's no better way to beat Memphis' summer heat, but it is important for people to put safety first, especially when it comes to young children around pools.
So for the first time, the City of Memphis is offering a summer camp to kids between the ages of 5 and 13 devoted to swimming.
“It's to start with basis of swimming basics and safety and expand it out to all the things that are included in aquatics,” said Nick Walker, Deputy Director of Parks and Neighborhoods.
Swimming has always been part of the city's summer camps, offering a free swim in the afternoon for the campers.
“What you see is the level of kids ability to swim at centers for free swim varies widely, and that there is a large number of them that need training and more education on swimming,” Walker said.
Every year, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital treats nearly 30 children for drowning or near drowning.
Kids in the camp, which is divided into two three-week sessions, will spend the morning learning how to swim and pool safety and maintenance.
“We want to make sure that kids are exposed to things that they might now necessarily see in their daily lives,” Walker said. “They may have access to the pool but we want to give them more education about pool safety.”
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital along with the Red Cross donated swim suits, towels, goggles for anyone who might need them. Best of all, the camp is free for Memphis residents.
“It is a really great thing to be able to be able to offer affordable summer camp programming,” Walker said.
Sign-up for all city camps starts April 10 at all community centers. Campers will be able to dive into the pool at Bickford Community Center starting June 9.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.