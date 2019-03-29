Mid-South lawmakers sponsor phone jamming reform bill

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two Mid-South lawmakers are standing behind a plan that would make it legal for prisons to jam cell phone calls.
Current federal law makes it illegal to jam cell phone calls. It’s something that has frustrated prison wardens looking for ways to stop inmates from using smuggled phones.
Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton introduced a pair of bills that would change those rules Thursday.
The "Cellphone Jamming Reform Act" would allow state and federal prisons that set up jamming systems.
Facilities would be able to pick what type of jamming technology they want to use, as long as it was reported to the Bureau of Prisons.
Cell phones are surprisingly common contraband.
In 2017, nearly 2,300 phones were confiscated in Tennessee state prisons and 1,500 were found in Arkansas prisons.
Guards worry those phones can be used to orchestrate criminal activity, even intimidate witnesses or corrections workers.
Cell phone carriers have opposed cell phone jamming plans in the past, saying it could kick legal wireless customers off the network.
