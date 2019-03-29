MPD searching for second suspect in 2018 Halloween party shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department needs help finding another suspect involved in a Halloween party shooting from 2018.
Officers were called to the 4200 block of Lady Slipper Lane on October 27. Once on the scene, they found out that several people were attending a Halloween party when shots rang out, striking five individuals.
All victims were transported in critical condition.
Through the course of the investigation, 19-year-old Malik S. Graham was developed as a suspect and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Graham is wanted for first-degree murder and five counts of employing a firearm during a felony.
Police also arrested 19-year-old Sadarius Hall in connection with the shooting.
