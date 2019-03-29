Neighbors concerned about Graceland expansion

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It was Elvis Presley Enterprises versus the residents who have become their new neighbors, Thursday in an East Memphis law office.
"We know last weekend that some neighbors complained about the noise from the concert," said Joyce Bailey, Bluebird Neighborhood Association.
Since 2016, Graceland has undergone major re-developments. That includes the Guest House, a new theater, and a 200,000 square foot entertainment complex.
Residents of the Bluebird Neighborhood association says the constant noise and lack of privacy has become a major concern.
"I'd like to invite all of you to my house and I guarantee once you get there you'll hate you came," said Robert Buckinham, homeowner.
Robert and Linda Buckinham bought a house in the neighborhood 11 years ago.
“I done spent over $200,000 trying to get this property the way we wanted,” said Buckinham.
Their pride and joy was their back yard.
Buckinham says the water from the hotel, the Guest House right behind his house, runs over into their property.
"If you notice, down here the concrete is all cracked from the mud water," said Buckinham.
It's dry now, but pictures shows what it looks when it rains.
Buckingham also wanted a wall instead of this fence for privacy.
Other neighbors complained that after Graceland cleared out vegetation the view from their backyard is the new RV park.
They say they are in favor of the expansion, but not at the risk of their property values.
“We want to help Graceland, make Whitehaven be placed on the map,” said Cheyenne Johnson, Memphis City Council.
