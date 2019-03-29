Poplar Avenue shut down while MPD investigates shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police have blocked off Poplar Avenue at White Station after a female was found shot.
According to investigators, two vehicles were firing shots at each other while driving down Poplar.
Those vehicles are described as a Chevrolet Camaro and a red Charger.
Witnesses say there were a total of three cars involved. A black sedan in the middle of the street had two occupants who were not hit. A UPS truck was also shot at with no one hit.
The female victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
