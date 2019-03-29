SCS students visit University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County Schools students got an early glimpse of college life on Friday.
Fourth and fifth graders from Downtown, Egypt, Sea Isle and Willow Oaks elementary schools visited the University of Memphis.
The kids were greeted by the spirit squad, toured the campus, and were able to take pictures with Pouncer the Tiger mascot.
SCS principals say the visit helps students look forward to higher education.
“It’s like you see students in classes, you start to think hey I can be an engineer,” said Willow Oaks Elementary School Principal Angela Nichols. “You go to the dorms and see you know the different fraternities and sororities, but you know you have to come to college to do that.”
“They'll get a lot of information that a lot of students don't get this early in life,” said Sea Isle Elementary Pricipal Renee Meeks. “So it’s setting them up for success at an early age.”
The University of Memphis hosts a visit day for SCS students every year.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.