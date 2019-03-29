Suspect charged in shooting that shut down Poplar Thursday night

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police say the suspect in a shooting Thursday night near a busy East Memphis street is in custody.
Marvin Lewis, 22, is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
Police say a woman was shot when someone in another vehicle started shooting while driving down Poplar. Officers shut down the street at White Station while they investigated.
The victim was in an SUV. A UPS truck and a black sedan were also hit by the gunshots but no one in those vehicles was injured.
The victim went to the hospital in critical condition. As of Friday, police said the victim was in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
