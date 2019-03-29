TBI: Body found in Dyer County woods identified as missing Dyersburg woman

DYERSBURG, TN (WMC) - A body was found in a wooded area of Dyer County, who the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified as a missing woman from Dyersburg.
Shelby Hubbard, 24, went missing in February. Her purse and keys were still at home.
Police said her mother, Tammy Hubbard, told them her daughter had been stressed recently because of personal issues.
Authorities believe Shelby Hubbard left the home on her own free will, but details surrounding her disappearance are still unknown.
This is an ongoing investigation.
