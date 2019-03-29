Tickets now available for 20th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are teaming up for the hospital’s largest fundraising effort -- the 20th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
Limited tickets are on sale now!
The number to call is 1 (800) 244- 6681 or by visiting dreamhome.org.
Each year, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital gives away a brand new home to raise money for the hospital and its mission to cure and prevent childhood diseases.
Tickets are $100 and if you reserve yours Friday you’re entered to win a VIP Memphis Grizzlies Suite courtesy of Regions Bank.
This year is special -- it’s the first time in many years that the Dream Home is being built in Shelby County.
Southern Serenity Homes is building the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home in Winstead Farms in Lakeland. The home is around 3,400 square feet with four bedrooms, four baths and an estimated value of $475,000.
Construction is underway but you’ll be able to tour the home starting May 18. This year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is June 23.
Reserve your ticket early because other prizes are up for grabs during the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in June.
Remember, families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, housing, travel, even food. But it takes support from people like you.
Call now and reserve your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket. Not only will you help save lives -- you could change yours forever!
