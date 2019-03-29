Tracking warm temperatures & a chance of rain overnight

A strong southerly flow will keep breezy conditions in place and temperatures above average tonight and tomorrow.
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds WIND: S 5-10 LOW: 57
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy WIND: S 10-15 HIGH: 73
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: S 10-15 LOW: 59
A storm system in Missouri could send a disturbance south that could trigger a shower or storm in Northeast Arkansas and Northwest Tennessee late tonight or early Friday morning. Otherwise, expect a mild and breezy pattern to continue overnight and through the day tomorrow.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers early in the day with increasing rainfall late afternoon and into the evening and overnight. A few strong storms will be possible, but no widespread severe weather is anticipated. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows near 40. Sunday will become partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs again in the lower 70s.
