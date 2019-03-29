Tracking warm temperatures & a chance of rain overnight

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs again in the lower 70s.