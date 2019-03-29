UTHSC reduces tuition for out-of-state students

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Out-of-state students at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center will see reduced tuition rates for the upcoming academic year.
Those tuition reductions will impact students applying at Colleges of Pharmacy and Graduate Health Sciences, as well as for the Dental Hygiene program in the College of Dentistry.
At the same time, the school has reduced tuition for both in-state and out-of-state students in its Doctor of Nursing Practice program.
All tuition reductions begin July 1.
In proposing them to the board, UTHSC leaders said the reductions will not affect qualified Tennessee applicants, but are expected to increase out-of-state enrollment to offset any revenue losses.
