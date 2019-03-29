Windy with the highest rain chance Saturday afternoon

Partly cloudy and mild the rest of the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. A shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with lows in the upper 50s. A few showers possible. Winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.
SATURDAY: It will start off cloudy and windy in the morning with the highest chance for rain and a few storms in the afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Most of the rain should move out by late Saturday night. Highs will be in the mid 60s. A few storms may contain some gusty wind. Lows Saturday night will be in the 40s with clouds lingering.
SUNDAY: It’s looking like the clouds will exit early and most of Sunday will be sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. It will be much colder Sunday night with some patchy frost. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy and mainly dry Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 Monday and mid 60s to near 70 Tuesday and Wednesday.
