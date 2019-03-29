Woman charged with animal cruelty after dozens of cats are removed from Cordova home

CORDOVA, TN (WMC) - A former police officer is facing dozens of charges after Memphis Animal Services responded to a hoarding situation Thursday night.
Police and MAS workers removed more than two dozen animals from the Cordova home of Charlotte Creasy, 72. Neighbors said they could smell urine when they walked by her home on Cairn Creek Drive near Timber Creek Drive.
According to the affidavit, officers found one dog, 16 live cats and a dead cat inside Creasy’s home. Another eight cats were found outside in a shed.
Police say the inside of the home was covered in animal feces and urine. While inside, officers reported difficulty breathing and burning skin and eyes.
The affidavit says many of the animals appeared to be suffering from various infections and the outdoor animals had no heat, air or ventilation.
Creasy is charged with 26 counts of aggravated animal cruelty.
An MPD spokesperson says Creasy was once an officer but left the department almost three decades ago.
In 2014, WMC Action News 5 reported that Creasy was cited for animal abuse and neglect after Tipton County animal control seized nearly 100 cats from inside a former deli on Highway 70. Investigators said she claimed to be running a rescue organization.
