Auburn beats North Carolina in NCAA tournament

(AP) — Auburn has defeated the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Fifth-seeded Auburn upset the Tar Heels 97-80 in the Midwest Region semifinal behind a barrage of second-half 3-pointers. And that sent the Tigers on to the Elite Eight for only the second time and first since 1986.
Auburn's Chuma Okeke crashed to the floor when his left knee buckled beneath the basket with 8:08 left in the Tigers' game against North Carolina in the Midwest Region semifinals.
Okeke already had poured in 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds when he went driving for a layup. But his left foot appeared to slip and he grabbed for his knee before he even hit the floor.
He was finally helped to his foot and limped to the locker room with the help of two trainers.
The Tigers were leading 76-62 when Okeke went down.
Jared Harper opened the second half with a 3-pointer, prolific shooter Bryce Brown knocked down one of his own, and Malik Dunbar’s long jumper gave the SEC tourney champs a 49-39 lead while forcing Tar Heels coach Roy Williams to burn a timeout.
Auburn scored the final six points of the first half to take a 41-39 lead over North Carolina into the locker room in the first Midwest Region semifinal.
There were five lead changes in the up-and-down first half. The last of them came at the buzzer, when J'Von McCormick went the length of the floor and got a finger-roll to go.
The scoreboards froze inside the Sprint Center with 6:59 left in the first half and Auburn and North Carolina tied 26-all, forcing the public address announcer to continually update the score.
The game continued because the game clock and shot clock above each backboard were correct.
Still, it made for a strange and embarrassing situation for the host venue in Kansas City. Officials were working frantically courtside to get the ribbon boards between the lower and upper levels working correctly, to say nothing of the giant video boards hanging over the court.
