Customers say trash company hasn’t picked up garbage in weeks

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There’s a lot of trash talk in Northern Shelby County as neighbors want to know when their waste is going to get picked up.
Customers said the trash company they paid for is now nowhere to be found.
When you pull your trash out to the curb on trash pickup day, you expect it to be picked up.
However, J & J Waste isn't keeping up its end of the bargain and what's going on is a bit of a mystery.
Three weeks since Ronald Dillon and his neighbors who use J & J Waste have had their trash picked up in this neighborhood near Raleigh Egypt.
You can see overflowing garbage carts all over the place.
"It's starting to look a little junky,” said neighbor Renetta Henry. “It smells."
Henry says she ended her contract with J & J because her trash was not being picked up.
Ronald Dillon said he can’t get in touch with J & J even though the company is still taking money out of his account to pay for trash pickup.
"I spoke with my neighbors to see if they could get anyone,” Dillon said. “They said they couldn't get anyone on the phone."
WMC5 called their number, and the voicemail was full. J & J has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau. Exactly what is going on is somewhat of a mystery.
The company’s website has a P.O. Box number. We found two addresses for the company, and the one on Raines is a residence.
"I don’t even know them,” said Vida Granberry.
Granberry has lived at this address for nine years. She still gets mail for J & J Waste, and people knocked on her door just the other day.
“It’s really irritating because I never know what someone may do because someone could come here very mad,” Granberry said. “They could do anything to me."
The state lists a Cordova house for the address for J & J Waste. The property assessor site lists Theodore and Jo Carol Harris as the owners.
A woman who said she was Jo Carol’s mother answered the door and said they weren’t at home.
The only information available is on J & J’s website that says garbage pickup will resume Monday April 1.
