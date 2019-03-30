Memphis’ Muslim community hosts 4th annual MusliMEMfest

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - For the fourth year, Memphis’ Muslim community hosted the MusliMEMFest.
This year's event at the Agricenter featured both Muslim and non-Muslim vendors and food.
It also had a silent auction benefiting Saint Jude and an informational exhibit about Islam.
The organizers favorite thing about the event was building bridges.
"Memphis is an amazing place to to this. Muslim is not one nationality. It's a huge pot of nationalities, literally. To me, Memphis is an absolutely great place. It's filled with all nationalities and so forth. So why not Memphis," said Halla Mustafa, organizer
Both non-Muslims and Muslims were excited about the unique options of Muslim artwork and traditional dress for sale.
