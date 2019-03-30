Poplar Avenue shooting suspect was already out on bond the night of the incident

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police say 22-year-old Marvin Lewis opened fire Thursday night on Poplar Avenue, striking what appears to be an innocent bystander.
According to court records, Lewis was already out on bond for another shooting with similar circumstances on the night of the shooting.
Police say in 2017 Lewis was shooting outside of an SUV at the corner of Peabody Avenue and Belvedere Street... hitting a 16-year-old male in the leg.
Lewis posted his $75,000 bond in June of last year and awaiting trial.
"Other than whether or not a person gets probation or goes to jail, the hardest decision I have to make is whether or not I should let someone out on bond or what their bond should be," said Judge Chris Craft.
Shelby County Judge Chris Craft is not officiating Lewis' criminal case, but he does know plenty about setting bonds.
He says repeat offenders are nothing new. Every week he sees at least 8 to 10 people facing new charges while on bond for old charges.
Constitutionally, you have to set a bond.
"It's not fair to lock up people who are arrested and will never do this again and keep them locked up just in case they commit a crime later. We have to judge and decide how dangerous they are and what the likelihood is of being a danger to the public," said Craft.
Craft says capital murder is the only charge that can constitute permanently revoking a bond.
However, Lewis also has a history of missing court dates, like he did in 2016 for a weapons charge.
Craft says a judge can consider failures to appear and a suspect’s past criminal history with how high a bond is set.
