Rain to start weekend; much colder to end weekend

This morning we are starting off on a mainly dry but cloudy note across the region. A few spotty showers will be possible this morning but our main line of rain and storms we are tracking will move into the area this afternoon and into the evening. Heavy rain will approach the Mississippi River near midday today and will continue tracking east into the evening. A few strong storms are expected, but no widespread severe weather is anticipated with this line. Showers will exit the Mid-South late tonight as the front pushes east of the region. Very cold air will push into the region behind the front dropping lows tonight near freezing. A FREEZE WATCH is active for tonight as the near freezing air could cause issues for tinder vegetation planted in the area.