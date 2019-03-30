Rain to start weekend; much colder to end weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A cold front will push through the Mid-South today bringing rain and storm chances. Once the front pushes east, cold air will move in giving us near freezing temperatures to welcome in April.
This morning we are starting off on a mainly dry but cloudy note across the region. A few spotty showers will be possible this morning but our main line of rain and storms we are tracking will move into the area this afternoon and into the evening. Heavy rain will approach the Mississippi River near midday today and will continue tracking east into the evening. A few strong storms are expected, but no widespread severe weather is anticipated with this line. Showers will exit the Mid-South late tonight as the front pushes east of the region. Very cold air will push into the region behind the front dropping lows tonight near freezing. A FREEZE WATCH is active for tonight as the near freezing air could cause issues for tinder vegetation planted in the area.
The cold temperatures look to last for Sunday even with mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the middle to lower 50s tomorrow with lows again dipping into the lower 30s. FREEZE WATCHES will be in place overnight Sunday into Monday as cold air could cause issues for vegetation planted in the region.
TODAY: Cloudy. Showers and storms. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 15 mph. High: 69.
TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Few showers. Winds: North around 10 to 30 mph. Low: 38.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are back to partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s and overnight lows back near 40 degrees. Tuesday we are looking a partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Wednesday back to warmer than average temperatures as highs reach into the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the 50s. Thursday we are looking mostly cloudy skies with our next cold front pushing across the region. Afternoon highs will be near 70 degrees with overnight lows in the middle 50s. Friday we will see lingering rain chances with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the middle 50s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.