Rainy start to the weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A steady stream of Gulf moisture is flowing into the Mid-South ahead of a cold front that will move through tomorrow.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: S 5-15 LOW: 59
SATURDAY: Rain & Thunder WIND: SW 15-25 HIGH: 69
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: N 10-15 LOW: 39
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will begin on a mainly dry note with a cloudy sky and possibly a few isolated to widely scattered showers. Heavier rainfall will approach the Mississippi River by midday and continue to spread east. A few strong storms will be possible, but no widespread severe weather is anticipated. Showers will exit the area by late night as a cold front moves from west to east. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows falling into the low to mid 30s. Widespread frost will be possible late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near 40. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs again in the lower 70s with lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.