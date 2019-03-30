Rainy start to the weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near 40. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs again in the lower 70s with lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.