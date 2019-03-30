Showers & Possibly Storms Then Cold Air Arrives

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are back to partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s and overnight lows back near 40 degrees. Tuesday we are looking a partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Wednesday back to warmer than average temperatures as highs reach into the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the 50s. Thursday we are looking mostly cloudy skies with our next cold front pushing across the region. Afternoon highs will be near 70 degrees with overnight lows in the middle 50s. Friday we will see lingering rain chances.