Showers & Possibly Storms Then Cold Air Arrives

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -A cold front will push through the Mid-South this afternoon and early evening bringing rain and possibly a storm or two. After the front pushes east this evening, cold air will move in giving us temperatures in the mid to upper 30s tonight.
A line of rain and maybe even a few storms will develop and while no widespread severe weather is anticipated, we can’t rule out a few isolated storms. The biggest threats with any storms that may develop will be heavy rain, gusty wind and hail. The tornado threat is low but not zero. Showers will exit the Mid-South tonight as the front pushes east of the region. Cold air will filter into the Mid-South behind the front dropping lows tonight in the mid to upper 30s. A FREEZE WATCH is active for Sunday night as the near freezing air could cause issues for cold sensitive plants and vegetation.
THIS EVENING: Cloudy. Showers and possibly a storm. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 15 mph. High: 69.
TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Few showers. Winds: North around 10 to 30 mph. Low: 38.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 53.
THE REST OF THE WEEKEND: The chilly temperatures last into Sunday after and temps will fall near freezing again on Sunday night. Highs will warm into the lower to mid 50s with lows again dipping into lower 30s. FREEZE WATCHES are in place Sunday night as we get another dose of cold air.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are back to partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s and overnight lows back near 40 degrees. Tuesday we are looking a partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Wednesday back to warmer than average temperatures as highs reach into the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the 50s. Thursday we are looking mostly cloudy skies with our next cold front pushing across the region. Afternoon highs will be near 70 degrees with overnight lows in the middle 50s. Friday we will see lingering rain chances.
