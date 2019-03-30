Silver Alert issued for Copiah County man

COPIAH, MS (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 57-year-old Copiah County man.
Benny Ray Thedford of Wesson is described as a white male who is 5′11″ and weighs 157 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Thedford was last seen Friday at 1 a.m. around 3109 S. Shady Grove Lane in Wesson where he was most likely at his home near that address.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light-colored shirt and lace-up boots.
Family of Thedford says that he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement and that he is on medication he must take to keep him from having seizures.
If you have information as to where Benny Ray Thedford might be, please call Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 894-8831.
