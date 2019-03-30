Union leaders negotiate with City of Memphis on raises

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police and fire unions say three percent raises, proposed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, are not enough.
The unions say the raise just isn’t enough to cover cost of living increases.
In February, 13 unions of city employees came together for a news conference to call for pay increases in Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland's budget proposal.
A week ago, Strickland said he would push the Memphis City Council for a three percent raise for public safety employees, like police and firefighters.
The unions expressed outrage then because they said they found out about Strickland's final offer through a release by the mayor's office to the media, while they were still negotiating.
Today, the Memphis Police Association says nothing has changed and they aren’t happy.
“We are disappointed. We would hope for more. We would hope for a greater investment in the citizens and the safety of those citizens and the general safety of the city,” said John Covington, chief negotiator.
Union leaders representing other city workers, like solid waste and laborers, say the administration has offered them a one percent raise.
All 13 are expecting to be forced into impasse proceedings.
The mayor's office released the following statement:
"We value our employees and would love to do more if we could. Our public safety employees are a key part of our city's continued progress. We are committed to recruiting and retaining quality employees and understand that this requires making the right investments to keep us competitive."
The city council will have the final say on the budget because they approve it.
Strickland will present it to them on April 16.
