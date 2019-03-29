Woman accused of running over ex facing attempted murder charge

TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) - A Trumann woman faces an attempted murder charge after police say she ran over her ex-husband.
Friday morning, officers responded to what appeared to be a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Main and Melton Avenue, according to Chief Chad Henson.
There, amid thick oily smoke and debris from a vehicle, they found the victim “bleeding profusely from the lower extremity of his body.”
Officers applied tourniquets to the man until EMS arrived and flew him to Regional One Trauma Center in Memphis in critical condition.
Moments later, Chief Henson said the man’s ex-wife was found at a home in the 800-block of Ellis Street.
Tina Bobbitt, 38, tried to run from police but was arrested and taken to the police department.
According to Henson, she will appear in court Monday for a probable cause hearing where she will be charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder.
He urges anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the Trumann Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 870-483-5121.
