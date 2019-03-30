Woman charged in fight that caused a Memphis home to be vandalized

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis woman now faces charges after police say she participated in an attack on two teens that resulted in a home being vandalized.
The violent confrontation was caught on camera and posted on Facebook.
It occurred March 20, around 5:30 p.m., on Meda Street near Southern Avenue.
According to an affidavit, police arrived on the scene and spoke with two victims who said they were assaulted by a group of people.
Included in that group, was 20-year-old Tyresha Moore.
During the attack, one of the victims was hit on the head with a 2x4.
The door was kicked in and of the other suspects picked a tool box and threw it inside the house.
Moore then struck one of the victims in the stomach with a 2x4.
The other suspect picked up a golf club and went around the house, breaking out windows.
Investigators said one person went to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Relatives said this was the result of cyber bullying.
Moore has been charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and vandalism.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.