Blytheville Police searching for “armed & dangerous” suspects

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Blytheville police are searching for 2 men accused of shooting and killing a store clerk Saturday night.
According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at a neighborhood convenient store located in the 900 block of S. 21 Street.
When officers arrived on scene and discovered 20-year-old Malik Holliman of Blytheville had been shot and died as a result of his injuries.
Police are searching for 25-year-old Renaldre “Dre” Harris, and 26-year-old Rakeem Harris both of Blytheville.
Rakeem Harris may be traveling in a 2009 dark colored 4 door Lincoln MKS sedan with Arkansas personalized license plate RHARRIS.
Renaldre Harris may be traveling in a 1984 light colored Oldsmobile Cutlass with Arkansas antique license plate L8723.
Both suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone having information pertaining to the shooting or the whereabouts of either Harris subject are asked to contact the Blytheville Police Department or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP (7867).
Region 8 News will update this story as we learn more.
