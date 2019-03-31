Cold and dry end to March, start to April

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Cold air has funneled into the Mid-South behind the cold front that pushes across the region yesterday. We will be tracking freezing conditions to end the month of March and welcome in April.
We are waking up on the rather chilly side across the Mid-South. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s this morning under clear skies. Breezy north winds around 10 to 15 mph will continue today, funneling in colder than average air into the region today. Even under mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will only climb into the lower 50s. Tonight will be even colder than what we are waking up to this morning. Clear skies and north winds around 5 to 10 mph will help us dip near freezing across the tri-state region. Due to this a FREEZE WARNING is active for the entire Mid-South from 1 a.m. through 9 a.m. Monday morning. Frost is also possible with this cold blast tonight, so any tinder vegetation outside needs to be attended too before the mercury drops overnight.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: North around 10 to 15 mph. High: 53.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold with frost possible. Winds: North 5 to 10 mph. Low: 33.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we start the day cold and end the day only in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. Monday night we are back into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we creep back to where we should be for this time of the year, afternoon highs will warm into the middle 60s with overnight lows in the middle 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday we are looking at partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs Wednesday will warm even more, south winds will help us climb into the lower 70s for midweek with overnight lows in the 50s. Our next weather maker will move into the region Thursday going into Friday. The bulk of the rain, right now, looks to move in Thursday with lingering showers on Friday. Highs Thursday will warm into the upper 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. We stay in the upper 60s by Friday with lows in the lower 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Right now, forecast models are showing mainly dry conditions next weekend. Afternoon highs on Saturday will climb close to 70 degrees with overnight lows in the 50s. We will continue to track our weekend outlook as we push through the week ahead. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest updates.
