Cold and dry end to March, start to April

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we start the day cold and end the day only in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. Monday night we are back into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we creep back to where we should be for this time of the year, afternoon highs will warm into the middle 60s with overnight lows in the middle 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday we are looking at partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs Wednesday will warm even more, south winds will help us climb into the lower 70s for midweek with overnight lows in the 50s. Our next weather maker will move into the region Thursday going into Friday. The bulk of the rain, right now, looks to move in Thursday with lingering showers on Friday. Highs Thursday will warm into the upper 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. We stay in the upper 60s by Friday with lows in the lower 50s.