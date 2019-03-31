Dyersburg family seeks answers after daughter found dead in wooded area

DYER COUNTY, TN (WMC) - Since the body of a missing 24-year-old woman was discovered, a quiet Dyersburg neighborhood has been on edge.
The body was found in a wooded area behind her home.
Dyersburg Police say Shelby Hubbard went missing from her parent’s home the day after Valentine’s Day.
Hubbard's mother told police she was having personal issues and discovered she left home without her purse or cell phone, which was very unusual.
More than a month after her disappearance, investigators idnetified Hubbard's body in a wooded area not far from her home.
"A lot of cars unmarked vehicles, local police, an ambulance," said Ralph, neighbor.
Ralph has lived in the neighborhood for several years.
“Family neighborhood. Kids, dogs, lots of walks in the neighborhood with kids on bicycles. Very unusual,” said Ralph.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case. They have not released a cause of death or whether foul play is suspected.
On Facebook, friends said Shelby was loved and always smiling.
"I'm sorry for their loss, and I hope everything gets better for them," said Ralph.
WMC Action News 5 spoke with Hubbard's father at their home. He said his daughter was an amazing person and they hope to get answers soon.
A funeral is planned for next Saturday.
