Freeze Warning Tonight

THE WEEK AHEAD: A cold start on Monday and highs only in the mid to upper 50s . Clouds will start to pour in by the afternoon and skies will become mostly cloudy Monday night along with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Temperatures will gradually start to warm closer to average on Tuesday as afternoon highs will warm into the middle 60s with overnight lows in the middle 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday skies will be partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs Wednesday will be warmer as southerly winds will help boost temperatures into the lower 70s for midweek with overnight lows in the 50s. Our next weather system will move into the region Thursday. The bulk of the rain, will move in Thursday with a few lingering showers on Friday. Highs Thursday will warm into the upper 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. We stay in the upper 60s by Friday with lows in the lower 50s.