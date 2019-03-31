Freeze Warning Tonight

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -It’s been an unseasonably cool and breezy day and tonight we will stay on the cold side. Temperatures will be even colder tonight and a Freeze Warning is in place from 1 am tonight through 9 am Monday. Frost is also possible with this cold blast tonight.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold with frost possible. Winds: North 5 to 10 mph. Low: 33.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 55
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: N 5 mph. Low 38.
THE WEEK AHEAD: A cold start on Monday and highs only in the mid to upper 50s . Clouds will start to pour in by the afternoon and skies will become mostly cloudy Monday night along with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Temperatures will gradually start to warm closer to average on Tuesday as afternoon highs will warm into the middle 60s with overnight lows in the middle 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday skies will be partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs Wednesday will be warmer as southerly winds will help boost temperatures into the lower 70s for midweek with overnight lows in the 50s. Our next weather system will move into the region Thursday. The bulk of the rain, will move in Thursday with a few lingering showers on Friday. Highs Thursday will warm into the upper 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. We stay in the upper 60s by Friday with lows in the lower 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: At this point the weekend looks warm with a slight chance of showers possible on Saturday . Afternoon highs on Saturday will climb close to 70 degrees with overnight lows in the 50s. Sunday, highs will stay mild in the mid 70s. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest updates.
