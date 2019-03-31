Man accused of killing young Memphis mom faces trial

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The man accused of murdering a young mother days before her graduation is scheduled to go on trial Monday.
Kwasi Corbin, of Memphis, faces several felony charges, including first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Police arrested him following the May 2016 death of 18-year-old Myneishia Johnson.
Johnson, who was the mother of a one-year-old son, was in downtown Memphis to celebrate her upcoming graduation from Booker T. Washington High School.
Someone fired shots into a crowd of people near Peabody and Second. Three people, including Johnson, were shot. Two of the victims survived, but Johnson died at the scene.
A few days later, Johnson's mother and son walked across the stage to accept her high school diploma on her behalf.
Police arrested Corbin for Johnson's murder.
Corbin, who's now 22-year-old, had several run-ins with police prior to the shooting.
Neighbors said he was a troubled kid who had been kicked out of school.
Corbin’s trial is scheduled to start Monday morning.
