Man arrested in connection with Horn Lake stabbing

HORN LAKE, MS (WMC) - Horn Lake Police responded to a stabbing in the 5200 block of Haynes Drive on Sunday afternoon.
According to investigators, it was domestic assault situation.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman that appeared to be suffering from a cut to her head.
Due to the severity of her wound, she was flown to Regional One Medical Center for treatment.
The victim is now listed in critical condition.
Investigators found Ryan Michael Lamer responsible for the stabbing.
Lamer originally fled the scene, but was later located and taken into custody.
He has been charged with aggravated assault.
This is still an ongoing investigation, as investigators are still attempting to obtain more details.
