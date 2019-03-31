Moss Point couple shares key to 75 years of marriage

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Clarence and Vanda Cauley celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with loved ones by their side.
Tokens of their love decorated each table in the dining hall, including old photos and gems that symbolized their diamond anniversary.
But what’s Clarence and Vanda Cauley’s key to a long marriage?
“The Lord," said Clarence. "He has blessed us beyond measure.”
The two giggled like teenagers as they shared their favorite things about each other.
“So many things. It’s hard just to pick out one," said Clarence. “I would say her cooking but,” he chuckled.
Vanda added with a sly smile, “He does come home on time. That’s good because some men don’t.”
The couple met right before Clarence was drafted for World War II and fell in love writing letters back and forth to each other. On April 1, 1944, they decided to get married while he was home on leave.
Their granddaughter, Candra George, explained, "If I remember him telling the stories, he borrowed the two dollars it was for their marriage license.”
Clarence answered the call to preach overseas, and the newlyweds started their own church in Moss Point called Forts Lake Assembly of God.
“One thing he always said, keep Christ in the center, and you’ll never have a problem. You’ll always stay together," said their son Tim Cauley.
Together, they had three sons and their family tree grew to have about 40 members
“It makes me feel like really happy that they’ve been together for so long," said one of their great grandchildren.
Their decades-long love story inspires others to carry the legacy forward.
Joel Cauley, their grandson, stated, “They always put each other first in everything that they do, and that’s been an inspiration for me in my own marriage.”
The Cauleys say being selfless has helped them over the years.
“Don’t get mad too quick,” said Vanda. Clarence continued, “If a person loves one another they’re gonna make sure the other one is happy with whatever they do.”
The four generations of the Cauley family strive to keep up the tradition of love and happiness for years to come.
