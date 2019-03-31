MPD: Suspects steal garbage bags full of cigarettes from convenience store

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a theft Friday morning at the Circle K on Winchester Road.
Upon arrival, officers reviewed the business video which showed two suspects go behind the counter with large garbage bags and loading the bags with multiple boxes of cigarettes from the display.
The suspects fled the scene on foot, carrying the bags of cigarettes.
The first suspect stands around six feet and weighs 150-190 pounds. He was wearing a white jacket, black jeans, red Spider man hat and red tennis shoes.
The second suspect also stands around six feet and weighs 160-185 pounds. He was wearing stone washed jeans, a brown hat, blue jacket, white tennis shoes and a glove on the right hand.
No arrests have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
